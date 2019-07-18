Southwest Airlines gave away free Nintendo Switches to passengers

Southwest Airlines

Lucky passengers on one Southwest Airlines flight didn't just get a free drink and snacks. They all received a free Nintendo Switch and a copy of Mario Maker 2 as part of a new partnership between the airline and the Japanese company.

Southwest began its Lets Play Getaway sweepstakes on July 15 according to a company press release. The company will give away a Nintendo Switch and a digital copy of Mario Maker 2 every day until August 13. Then on Wednesday, passengers on Southwest Flight 2246 from Dallas to San Diego were the lucky ones to receive the console and game during their flight.

Nicholas Friedman, social media manager for Funimation, was on that flight and tweeted images of the free swag he received.

Southwest will also be at the San Diego Comic-Con in the Nintendo Gaming Lounge. Attendees can stop by to enter the sweepstakes and play the air-travel inspired Super Sky Challenge course in Super Mario Maker 2.

Nintendo said Wednesday a longer battery life Nintendo Switch will come out in August. Earlier in July, the Mario company also revealed its news portable-focused Switch Lite.