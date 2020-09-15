South Park's new hour-long special will tackle the coronavirus

Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

Leave it to South Park to give us some much-needed humor during a pandemic.

Comedy Central released a new trailer on Tuesday for an upcoming South Park episode, which promises to show all sorts of "2020 problems" that plague South Park.

In the hour-long special called The Pandemic Episode, we'll see Randy dealing with his role in the COVID-19 outbreak as the pandemic reaches the citizens of South Park. Eric Cartman and the rest of the kids head back to school, but their new normal is anything but normal.

While the trailer shows the visual gag of the school surrounding each kids' desk in clear plastic barriers as an extra precaution, that's not actually a bad idea.

South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone will write and executive produce the special.

The Pandemic Special episode airs on Comedy Central on Sept. 30.