South Park: Phone Destroyer comes to iOS and Android

South Park: Phone Destroyer is now available for Android and iOS devices.
The free-to-play role-playing card game lets you play as some of the most well known characters from the animated series, including Kenny, Eric, Kyle and Stan.
The game offers real-time PvP battles as well as a single player story, which has been created in collaboration with South Park Digital Studios.
Players can collect and upgrade over 80 cards with optional in-app purchases for greater rewards.
