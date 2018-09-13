South Park demands cancellation of South Park

Hashtag campaigns revolving around a TV show's life or death usually come from fans encouraging networks to save their favorite programs. But Comedy Central's South Park is no ordinary TV show. Its official Twitter feed is both promoting the return of the show and circulating the hashtag #cancelsouthpark.

On Wednesday, the show tweeted a short video declaring that "America has reached a crossroads," and asking, "What will we do next?" before sharing the hashtag.

Fans were as confused by the amusing campaign as Stan's dad Randy Marsh that one time he was monitoring a volcano and it suddenly started smoking. But the show chose to reply to disbelieving fans' reactions with a sunny "Totally!" or "That's awesome!" and kept repeating the hashtag. (The show also plugged the new season, because Cartman may be rude and stupid, but Trey Parker and Matt Stone are no dummies.)

South Park is all-new September 26#cancelsouthpark — Comedy Central (@ComedyCentral) September 13, 2018

The new season starts in 14 days#cancelsouthpark https://t.co/hpRUoGtUZH — South Park (@SouthPark) September 12, 2018

Tune in Wednesdays starting September 26#cancelsouthpark https://t.co/rJ9vkFj5Vv — South Park (@SouthPark) September 12, 2018

South Park has been on the air since 1997, and hashtag or no hashtag, it's set to return to Comedy Central on Sept. 26. Don't forget to bring a towel.