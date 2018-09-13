Hashtag campaigns revolving around a TV show's life or death usually come from fans encouraging networks to save their favorite programs. But Comedy Central's South Park is no ordinary TV show. Its official Twitter feed is both promoting the return of the show and circulating the hashtag #cancelsouthpark.
On Wednesday, the show tweeted a short video declaring that "America has reached a crossroads," and asking, "What will we do next?" before sharing the hashtag.
Fans were as confused by the amusing campaign as Stan's dad Randy Marsh that one time he was monitoring a volcano and it suddenly started smoking. But the show chose to reply to disbelieving fans' reactions with a sunny "Totally!" or "That's awesome!" and kept repeating the hashtag. (The show also plugged the new season, because Cartman may be rude and stupid, but Trey Parker and Matt Stone are no dummies.)
South Park has been on the air since 1997, and hashtag or no hashtag, it's set to return to Comedy Central on Sept. 26. Don't forget to bring a towel.
Discuss: South Park demands cancellation of South Park
