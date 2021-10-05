Sora from Kingdom Hearts is Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's final DLC character

Nintendo

Sora from Kingdom Hearts is the final Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fighter, game director Masahiro Sakurai revealed in a livestream Tuesday. His addition will complete the Nintendo Switch game's roster, and he'll be available Monday, Oct. 18.

He's part of Challenger Pack 11, which also includes Mii Fighter costumes inspired by Splatoon (an Octoling wig and Judd) and Doom (a Doom Slayer outfit for gunners).

Sakurai didn't reveal Sora's Final Smash super-move, saying he wanted players to see it for themselves, but noted that it's called Sealing the Keyhole. His stage is based on Hollow Bastion.

You'll also be able to play the Kingdom Hearts series -- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMix, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue and Kingdom Hearts 3 -- on Switch via cloud gaming, Sakurai revealed. However, he didn't say when they'd be available.

Smash Bros. Ultimate has been a massive success for Nintendo, selling over 25 million units since its Dec. 2018 launch. Since then, the company has brought out two DLC packs of additional characters, which are called Fighter Passes.

Sora is the sixth fighter in the $30 Vol. 2 pass, after Arms' Min Min, Steve from Minecraft, Sephiroth from Final Fantasy 7, Xenoblade Chronicles' Pyra/Mythra and Kazuya from Tekken.

The previous pass cost $25 and included Persona 5's Joker, Dragon Quest 11's Hero, Banjo-Kazooie, Fatal Fury's Terry Bogard and Byleth from Fire Emblem: Three Houses. You can also purchase fighters individually for $6 each.

The reveal comes as Nintendo prepares to release its updated OLED Switch model and Metroid Dread this Friday.