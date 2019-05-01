Sophie Schmidt is reportedly starting a publication about tech's global impact

John Sciulli/Getty Images

Sophie Schmidt, a tech veteran and daughter of former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, is reportedly starting a publication covering the impact of technology on non-Western countries.

Schmidt, 32, will launch the nonprofit by the end of the year, according to Wednesday report by BuzzFeed News. She'll initially fund the project herself, according to the report.

The publication reportedly hasn't been named yet, and Schmidt is currently the only full-time staffer. It'll be based in New York and will begin as a website, according to BuzzFeed.

Schmidt's publication will be "focused on exploring the surprising and complex effects of technology internationally, specifically outside the US and Europe," a source told BuzzFeed. "We're most curious about human impact: social, cultural and political phenomena driven by the interaction between new tech and different cultures, institutions and norms abroad."

Schmidt has worked as a public policy and communications manager at Uber, a project manager at Google-funded incubator Umbono and an MBA intern at Xiaomi, according to her LinkedIn profile.

The new publication will reportedly still touch on issues raised by major tech companies, despite the fact that the industry has made Schmidt's father a billionaire. Companies like Google, Facebook and Twitter have been blamed for the spread of misinformation and hate speech, among other things. Schmidt's publication won't get funding from Google, according to BuzzFeed.

Schmidt couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

Other tech figures have also invested in media, including Laurene Powell Jobs, Craigslist founder Craig Newmark and eBay founder Pierre Omidyar.