Sony's Xperia XZ3 is available for purchase now for $900

Sony

It's been a busy fall for premium phone releases with the unveiling of the iPhone XS, Google Pixel 3, LG V40 ThinQ and more. And now yet another phone has entered the fray to compete for space in your pocket.

As of Oct. 17 the Sony Xperia XZ3 is available for purchase in the US. You can buy it unlocked on Amazon and Best Buy for $900. It comes in three colors: black, forest green and white silver.

The Sony Xperia XZ3 was originally announced at IFA at the end of August. It's one of Sony's most premium phones (thus the price), and comes with features like:

6-inch OLED screen

A 19-megapixel rear camera and 13-megapixel front camera

Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chip

Wireless charging

Android 9 Pie OS

64GB internal storage, expandable up to 512GB microSD

4GB RAM

Sony's Android phones have to compete with popular devices from the likes of Samsung and Google, but the high-powered Xperia XZ3 may be enough to give the competition a run for its money.