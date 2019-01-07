CES 2019: Sony noise-cancelling headphones to get Amazon Alexa support

Enlarge Image David Carnoy/CNET

Sony didn't unveil any new headphones at CES, but it did announce a small but important headphone update: Amazon Alexa support is coming to its highly rated over-ear noise-canceling wireless headphones -- the WH-1000XM3 and WH-1000XM2 -- as well as the in-ear neckband-style WI-1000X, which also has noise-canceling technology.

Those models already support Google Assistant, but an upcoming software update will allow you to choose between Google or Amazon voice assistants. But you'll only be able to activate one assistant at a time.

Enlarge Image Sony

To access either voice assistant you'll still have to tap a button. You can then use your voice to ask Alexa (or Google Assistant) to play music, change tracks, control smart home devices, search the internet for information and more. Of course, you'll have to have your headphones connected to your phone (or internet-connected tablet) to use voice controls.

Delivered via Sony's Headphones Connect app (version 4.1) and firmware update, Sony says we'll be able to access the Alexa update in the first quarter of 2019.

Now playing: Watch this: Some of the most anticipated tech for 2019

CES 2019: See all of CNET's coverage of the year's biggest tech show.

CES schedule: It's six days of jam-packed events. Here's what to expect.