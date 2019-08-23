Sarah Tew/CNET

Just a couple days ago I posted a Jabra Elite 65t deal that sold out in mere minutes, which proves that lots of people are just as interested in high-end true-wireless earbuds (when they're on sale) as they are in the no-name cheapie ones.

Let's try again, shall we? Today only, and while supplies last, deal-a-day site Meh has the Sony WF-SP700N true-wireless in-ear sport earphones for $69, plus $5 for shipping. They're new, not refurbished, and priced at around $180 just about everywhere else. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

How do these compare with AirPods? That's always the big question, right? I'll answer in part by steering you to David Carnoy's Sony WF-SP700N review, which is very enthusiastic overall and doesn't take into account a recent firmware update that added, among other things, support for Alexa and Google Assistant

Unfortunately, that update didn't fix one annoying flaw: audio lag with some video-streaming apps. With Netflix, the audio-video sync seemed perfect. But when I played Fleabag (amazing show) on Prime Video, there was a noticeable delay. Ugh.

Carnoy was also correct regarding the difficulty getting the earbuds properly seated in their charging case. You can't just drop them in; you have to wiggle them in just so.

As to be expected from Sony 'phones, however, I found the overall sound quality to be excellent and the noise-cancellation features pretty amazing. (Sony's instruction manuals, however, remain as confounding as ever.)

All this is to say that the WF-SP700Ns are way overpriced at $180 -- but awfully tempting at $69. If you like an in-ear design for its bass and noise-isolation benefits, but still want the option of allowing ambient noise in while exercising, grab this deal before it's gone.

