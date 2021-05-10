Sony's upcoming earbuds leak online

The Walkman Blog

Leaked prototype photos of Sony's new set of earbuds have emerged online via a post by The Walkman Blog Saturday. The pictures show charging pins and proximity sensor on the underside of the black-and-rose-gold earbuds, the blog, reported earlier Monday by The Verge, said.

According to the report, the new Sony earbuds could include:

Hi-resolution audio support

6-hour battery life

Faster charging capacity: a 10-minute charge could provide 120 minutes of playback

Wireless charging

Sony's WF-1000XM4 earbuds will possibly launch sometime around June 8 or 9, The Walkman Blog said, citing FCC documents.

Sony didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

