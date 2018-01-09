Sony's second Aibo robot dog is cuter, does better tricks

Sony's Aibo robot dog is back and its cuter. The new Aibo has more personality too. Sony says it relies on sophisticated sensors and AI smarts, the sort used in self-driving cars. The Aibo though senses its environs not just to avoid objects. The little dogie tries its darnedest to mimic the movement and activities of a real pouch.

During our time with the Aibo in person, it barked at us in an endearing way. It also kept moving around with boundless energy almost as a puppy would. Sony reps told us that the robot will also able to grab objects on its own then return them. Examples they gave were toys, even a phone. The first Aibo didn't do much other than push a ball around the floor.

Physically this new Aibo model looks more lifelike as well. The first robot had a definite robotic appearance. It was boxy and even had a visor instead of eyes. The gadget we saw is completely different. Its body and extremities are rounder, curved, almost organic.

Right now the Aibo is sold in Japan only. At 198,000 Yen (roughly $1,758 US, £1,299, $2,248 AU) It's price is pretty steep as well. If you do have the cash to splurge on a new pet Aibo, expect shipments to arrive as early as January 11, 2018.

