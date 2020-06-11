Sony's PS5 Future of Gaming event happening now: How to watch and what you'll see

Sony's holding an event on June 11 to discuss new titles for its upcoming PlayStation 5 video game console. The company had delayed the event after protests erupted around the world in response to the killing of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, while in police custody.

Sony had initially planned to hold its event on June 4 despite the coronavirus pandemic, which shut down the annual E3 video game show this year.

PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan initially touted the event as a first look at games that'll be made for the console. It was to be held entirely online and last about an hour.

"While we understand gamers worldwide are excited to see PS5 games, we do not feel that right now is a time for celebration and for now, we want to stand back and allow more important voices to be heard," the company said in a statement posted to Twitter on June 1.

The company recommends viewers wear headphones while watching the video, because it did "some cool audio work" that's harder to notice on a laptop or phone. Sony also said the event will stream at 1080p and 30 frames per second, much lower than the 4K quality the device is capable of showing. Sony said the video was reduced to ease the production process, since many staff and developers are working from home.

When

Sony's event will be held June 11 at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. BST. In Australia, it will be June 12 at 6 a.m. AEST.

Where

CNET will be holding a live show, starting 30 minutes before those times, on YouTube so you can watch along with us during the event.

CNET sister site GameSpot is also holding a livestream on YouTube.

Sony also plans to stream the event live on its official PlayStation website.

It'll be also streamed live on Sony's PlayStation YouTube page and live on the PlayStation Twitch page.

We'll embed the YouTube link in this post closer to the time, so you'll be able to watch the event in this post.

What we can expect

Sony appears to understand some fans were disappointed with a gaming showcase Microsoft held in early May. That event, which was billed as a first opportunity to see gameplay for titles coming to the upcoming Xbox Series X, was criticized as mostly being a collection of trailers rather than a look at what it'll be like to play new games. Microsoft has another event planned for July, when it plans to show off new games from its own development studios -- including 343 Industries, makers of the hit Halo space combat series and its newest title, Halo Infinite.

