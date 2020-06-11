Sony's PS5 event happening now: New Spider-Man coming this holiday; All the trailers and everything announced

Sony's calling in its friendly neighborhood Spider-Man to help launch its next generation PlayStation 5 video game console later this year.

The company announced a new game, called Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales will launch alongside its new PS5 console in time for the holiday shopping season, Sony said. The game will on Morales, a mixed-race character at the center of the hit 2019 movie, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse.

The announcement was part of an event Sony held on June 11 to discuss new titles for planned for the PS5. The company had delayed the event after protests erupted around the world in response to the killing of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, while in police custody.

PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan touted the event as a first look at games that'll be made for the console. It was to be held entirely online and last about an hour.

"Today's the day that we've been looking forward to for years where we get to show you just some of the games that demonstrate our belief that PlayStation 5 marks the biggest generational transition our industry has yet seen," Ryan said as the event began.

Many of the games Sony showed were build by its game studios, including Insomniac Games, which made Spider-Man.

Here's all the games Sony's announced so far:

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

From Insomniac Games

Grand Turismo 7

From Polyphony Digital

Upgraded Grand Theft Auto V



From Rockstar Games

Project Athia

From Square Enix

Rachet & Clank: Rift Apart

From Insomniac Games

What we can expect

Sony appears to understand some fans were disappointed with a gaming showcase Microsoft held in early May. That event, which was billed as a first opportunity to see gameplay for titles coming to the upcoming Xbox Series X, was criticized as mostly being a collection of trailers rather than a look at what it'll be like to play new games. Microsoft has another event planned for July, when it plans to show off new games from its own development studios -- including 343 Industries, makers of the hit Halo space combat series and its newest title, Halo Infinite.

