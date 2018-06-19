Sony's PlayStation Now may let you download games in the coming months

Gamers, get ready. You may soon be able to download PlayStation Now games from the cloud.

Sony's on-demand streaming games library will allow gamers to play offline starting this September, according to Kotaku. That means you'll be able to download your favorite games onto your PS4 and play them even if you aren't connected to the internet.

Players can also access games on the same PS4 even if their using different accounts, according to Kotaku. You'll be able to play them as long as you have an active PS Now subscription, the site reported.

The functionality will be limited to the PS4 for the time being, the report said.

The PS Now service launched in 2014 and its catalog expanded last year to include PS4 games. The service costs $20 a month.

Sony Interactive Entertainment declined to comment.