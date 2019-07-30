Sony's PlayStation 4 is the fastest console to ship 100M units

Enlarge Image Sarah Tew/CNET

Sony shipped 3.2 million PlayStation 4 units between the start of April and the end of June, it announced Monday. That brings total lifetime shipments since its 2013 launch to 100 million, making it Sony's third console, after the PlayStation and the PlayStation 2, to join that club. The PlayStation 3, the odd Sony out, shipped just over 87 million units during its lifetime.

Sony has even more to chortle about: The PS4 is the fastest console to ship 100 million units, according to Niko analyst Daniel Ahmed. It hit that milestone in five years and seven months, faster than the PS2's five years and nine months. The Nintendo Wii, the only other console to break 100 million in shipments, took around six years and eight months to do so.

Though the PlayStation 4 has been a huge win for Sony, the console is far closer to its end than its beginning. Though there are still key games to launch on the PS4, including Death Stranding, the Final Fantasy VII remake and The Last of Us: Part 2, Sony's focus in increasingly shifting towards the next generation, the PlayStation 5.

Back in May, at its investor relations strategy meeting, Sony played a video showing off the performance upgrade the PS5 will offer over the PS4 thanks to improved power and high-speed SSD storage. The new console loaded several times faster than the PS4 Pro and sped through an open world with no noticeable slowdown.

Other PS5 details confirmed in the presentation included the console's backward compatibility, 8K resolution, support for discs and ray tracing. Sadly, we have little idea of when we'll get a full PS5 reveal, let alone when it'll be available to buy.