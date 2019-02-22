Sony's next flagship, Xperia 1, may have leaked ahead of MWC

With permission of 91Mobiles

Sony is likely to reveal its next flagship phone Monday at Mobile World Congress, but a leak may have spoiled the surprise.

Japan-based Sony will show off four new phones next week at MWC 2019, 91Mobiles reported Friday without noting the source of its information. According to the India-based mobile-focused site, we'll apparently see the flagship Xperia 1, the mid-range Xperia 10 and 10 Plus (possible renamed versions of the previously rumored Xperia XA3), and the cheaper Xperia L3.

The Xperia 1 will reportedly have a 6.5-inch 4K HDR OLED panel with 21:9 "cinema-wide" aspect ratio and be Sony's first phone with a trio of 12-megapixel rear cameras -- one with a normal lens, one with a super wide-angle lens and one with a telephoto lens. It'll be capable of recording 4K HDR videos, and a Cinema Pro app will let you shoot professional videos. So it'll be an all-round video powerhouse.

The flagship phone will include Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 processor and the Android Pie mobile operating system, according to the site. It'll offer 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (512GB with a microSD card), 4G LTE, dual-SIM slots, a USB Type-C port and a 3,300mAh battery with fast-charging support.

We'll see it in June for 1,099 Swiss francs (around $1,099/£850/AU$1,540), 91Mobiles reported.

The Xperia 10 apparently has a 6-inch, full HD+ display, 13-megapixel and 8-megapixel cameras on the back, and a front-facing 8-megapixel camera. It'll be powered by a Snapdragon 630 processor and have 3GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage.

The bigger Xperia 10 Plus will reportedly have a 6.5-inch display, a Snapdragon 636 processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. It'll have 12-megapixel and 8-megapixel cameras on the back, and a front-facing 8-megapixel one.

Both Xperia 10 phones include side-mounted fingerprint sensors and Android Pie and are due out in April. The Experia 10 will reportedly cost 399 francs, 91Mobiles reported, while the 10 Plus will set you back 499 francs.

The Xperia L3 will apparently be a whole lot cheaper at 199 francs and be available in early April. 91Mobiles said it'll have a 5.7-inch HD+ display, a MediaTek 6762 processor and 3GB of RAM. Camera-wise, the L3 will have 13- and 2-megapixel ones of the back and an 8-megapixel one on the front.

Sony declined to comment on the alleged leak, but regular leaker Evan Blass has also tweeted a shot of the Xperia 1, the 10 and the 10 Plus.

CNET will be reporting directly from MWC, so we'll find out for sure Monday.

