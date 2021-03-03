Sony's new PlayStation VR games: Doom 3 and more

Bethesda

The PlayStation 5 is getting a new VR headset, though not this year. In the meantime, Sony's unveiling a batch of new PSVR games on Wednesday. Sony's unveiling the games every half hour or so, which means the news will dribble in throughout the day.

There are already a bunch of great PSVR games you can play on a PS5 if you use the old PSVR headset and some older accessories, too.

Doom 3 VR Edition

The 2004 gorefest Doom 3 is being ported over to the PSVR, for PS4 (and it will work on PS5, too). There's already a Doom game on PSVR called Doom VFR that was made back in 2017, but it wasn't very well reviewed. This new Doom 3 port looks to have the expansions, Resurrection of Evil and The Lost Mission, and it looks good. Will it play just as well? It arrives March 29.

This story will be updated throughout the day as more games are announced.