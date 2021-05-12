Sony's new earbuds may have just leaked online

The Walkman Blog

Leaked photos that purport to show Sony's new prototype earbuds have emerged online via a post by The Walkman Blog on Saturday. The pictures on the blog show charging pins and proximity sensor on the underside of the black-and-rose-gold earbuds. The blog's photos were reported earlier Monday by The Verge.

According to the report from The Walkman Blog, the new Sony earbuds could include:

High-resolution audio support

Six-hour battery life

Faster charging capacity: a 10-minute charge could provide 120 minutes of playback

Wireless charging

Sony's WF-1000XM4 earbuds will possibly launch sometime around June 8 or 9, The Walkman Blog said, citing FCC documents.

Sony responded by saying it does not comment on product speculation.

Read more: The best-sounding wireless earbuds for 2021