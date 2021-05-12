Mass Effect Legendary Edition Colonial Pipeline PS5 restock update Ellen DeGeneres to end show Android 12 Stimulus check updates

Sony's new earbuds may have just leaked online

Pictures purportedly show the next-gen earbuds from Sony.

Sony earbuds leak

The earbuds could include wireless charging.

 The Walkman Blog

Leaked photos that purport to show Sony's new prototype earbuds have emerged online via a post by The Walkman Blog on Saturday. The pictures on the blog show charging pins and proximity sensor on the underside of the black-and-rose-gold earbuds. The blog's photos were reported earlier Monday by The Verge.

According to the report from The Walkman Blog, the new Sony earbuds could include:

  • High-resolution audio support
  • Six-hour battery life
  • Faster charging capacity: a 10-minute charge could provide 120 minutes of playback
  • Wireless charging

Sony's WF-1000XM4 earbuds will possibly launch sometime around June 8 or 9, The Walkman Blog said, citing FCC documents.

Sony responded by saying it does not comment on product speculation.

