4K games go cheap in Sony's midyear PSN sale

If you own a PS4 Pro and a 4K TV, you've probably checked out a few games that feature "PS4 Pro HD," which Sony also calls "Native 4K on Pro."

There's some debate over how just much visual enhancement you get, but Sony does list a number of titles that are 4K-capable and a few are on sale at heavily discounted prices as part of the company's big midyear PSN sale.

Here's a list of 4K titles you might add to your collection on the cheap. Figures quoted are if you subscribe to the PS Plus online service; figures in parentheses are without: