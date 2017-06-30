4K games go cheap in Sony's midyear PSN sale

If you own a PS4 Pro and a 4K TV, you've probably checked out a few games that feature "PS4 Pro HD," which Sony also calls "Native 4K on Pro."
There's some debate over how just much visual enhancement you get, but Sony does list a number of titles that are 4K-capable and a few are on sale at heavily discounted prices as part of the company's big midyear PSN sale.
Here's a list of 4K titles you might add to your collection on the cheap. Figures quoted are if you subscribe to the PS Plus online service; figures in parentheses are without:
- Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor (Game of the Year Edition) -- $4 ($6)
- Ratchet & Clank -- $8 ($10)
- Last of Us: Left Behind -- $4 ($6)
- Resogun -- $3.74 ($5.24)
- Knack -- $5 ($7)
- Super Stardust Ultra -- $5.19 ($6.49)
- Fallout 4 -- $20 ($22.49)