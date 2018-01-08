Sony's high-style 4K projector is actual AV furniture for $30K

Sony

Sony is no stranger to expensive ultra-short-throw projectors, but its latest example, the LSPX-A1, strives to be different.

It's designed to look like a stylish credenza or side table. The top is artificial marble, the aluminum frame is finished in half-mirror aluminum and there's a wooden shelf below. Turned off, it would blend into a modernist living room seamlessly.

Built into the top, however, is a 4K projector. Placed just 9.6 inches from the wall, it can create a 120-inch image with 4K resolution.

Sony didn't forget the audio. The company says the projector's built-in speakers deliver room-filling sound thanks to organic glass speakers installed on the front legs. There's a separate subwoofer and three midrange speakers (center, left and right) to complete the soundscape.

Part of Sony's LifeSpace UX concept series of products, the LSPX-A1 is depicted projecting not only video content but, well, more stuff. Take it away, press release:

Imagine a forest appearing on your living room wall, with the relaxing images and sounds of nature enveloping the entire space. LSPX-A1 is designed to transform your living space with beautifully detailed pictures and atmospheric sound that blend in effortlessly with your surroundings, creating striking 4K visuals emerging on your walls and crystal clear sound filling every corner of the room.

The Sony LSPX-A1 goes on sale this spring for $30,000.

