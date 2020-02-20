Sony's budget Xperia L4 goes the triple-camera route

Sony

Sony has announced a new budget phone, the Xperia L4, which has a triple camera on the rear and...a headphone jack!

The device comes loaded with a 6.2-inch LCD screen in a 21:9 aspect ratio and a 1,680x720-pixel resolution. The screen features a rounded notch for the 8-megapixel selfie camera.

One of the most intriguing things about the phone is the triple camera array on the back, and this the first Sony L series to include this. It has a 13-megapixel main lens, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide lens and 2-megapixel depth camera which offers a "beautiful bokeh effect".

The phone includes 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage as well as a microSD slot for further expansion. The Sony also includes a 3.5mm headphone jack.

As an entry-level phone there is no word of 5G compatibility, though the company is expected to announce its flagship phone, the Xperia 5 Plus, at an event (in lieu of MWC) next week.

The phone will be available in a choice of Black or Blue and will be released in "select markets" from Spring. Pricing is yet to be announced.