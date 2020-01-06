Sony joins LG in shrinking OLED TV to 48 inches

Sony

CES 2020

Not to be left out of the TV fun at CES 2020, Sony has announced its latest crop of big-screen televisions including 8K resolution sets in 75- and 85-inch sizes, new 4K LED televisions that max out at 85 inches, and of course its next generation of OLED TVs that range up to 65 inches. But the biggest news is the smallest size: just like LG, Sony will be selling a 48-inch OLED TV in 2020. As the newest member of Sony's Master series high-end line, however, it's sure to be more expensive than the 48-inch LG CX.

Sony promises the best picture and sound quality from the new range by incorporating several proprietary technologies. For instance, the company is rolling out its Picture Processor X1 Ultimate to every set of the new line, which had previously been the reserve of the Master series.

The TVs use the Android TV operating system (version Pie 9) for streaming and interacting with the television via Google Assistant that's built in to the remote, while also offering support for Apple devices via AirPlay 2 as well as HomeKit and Amazon Alexa devices. In addition, the Z8H and the X950H offer "Hands-free Capabilities" by incorporating the Google Assistant into the TV, activated via built-in far-field mics and speaking the words "OK, Google."

Other features include something called Sound-from-Picture Reality, which attempts to align the position of the sound with the images on the screen. The TVs also include Ambient Optimization, which autocalibrates both picture and sound quality to suit the viewing environment. In addition they also offer Netflix Calibrated Mode, Imax Enhanced and Dolby Vision/Atmos support.

Interestingly, only the X900H is listed as compatible with the ATSC 3.0 broadcast standard, now called Next Gen TV, but not any of the other more-expensive sets. LG also announced a few models with the built-in ATSC 3.0 tuner, but they're all higher-end.

Here's Sony's full 2020 TV lineup.

Sony

Sony Z8H 8K LED TV

85-inch and 75-inch

Full Array LED

New Frame Tweeter technology vibrates the frame of the TV to emit sound.

Backlit remote

Two-position stand designed for smaller TV cabinets

4K 120fps compatible

Sony Master Series A9S OLED TV

48-inch

X-Motion Clarity technology will now be available for OLED.

Dolby Vision/Atmos support

Sony

Sony A8H OLED TV

65-inch and 55-inch

Pixel Contrast Booster, which enriches colors at high brightness.

X-Motion Clarity

Two subwoofers for Acoustic Surface Audio.

Sony X950H 4K LED TV

85-inch, 75-inch, 65-inch, 55-inch and 49-inch

Full Array LED

X-Wide Angle technology, which promises better contrast and color off-angle and is now expanded to the 55-inch and 65-inch.

Flush Surface design for "sleek, bezel-less look."

Sony X900H 4K LED TV

85-inch, 75-inch, 65-inch, 55-inch

New mid-range Full Array LED model

Acoustic Multi-Audio with X-Balanced Speaker

Diamond cut bezel

Next Gen TV compatible

Pricing and retail availability will be announced in the spring of 2020.

Given that three more manufacturers -- Vizio, Konka and Skyworth -- will be offering (presumably budget) OLEDs this year, it will be interesting to see if Sony can sustain a high-end range. Especially when models like the 48-inch OLED directly mirror LG's own offerings this year.

