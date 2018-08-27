Sony Xperia XZ3 leaked photos suggest XZ2 could get early retirement

My Smart Price

It hasn't been long since Sony launched its XZ2 and XZ2 Compact earlier this February, but images of its next flagship phone have already allegedly been leaked.

As reported by My Smart Price, the apparent Xperia XZ3, as the phone is expected to be called, may come in four glossy colors: pink, black, white and green. It also has only one rear camera, which would go against the current trend of phones with dual cameras. Having one camera will also differ from Sony's highest-tiered phone from the XZ2 line, the XZ2 Premium, which has two a dual-camera setup too.

Another notable feature missing from the images is a prominent on-screen notch. A handful of popular Android phones and the Apple iPhone X have this, and it's interesting to note that if these images are legit, Sony decided to opt out of that trend as well. Other rumored specs of the Xperia XZ3 include a 5.7-inch display, a Snapdragon 845 processor and 64GB of storage with 6GB of RAM.

The international tech tradeshow IFA 2018 kicks off next later this week, so it is possible that Sony will unveil the XZ3 phone there. However, the timing would be strange considering it just released the XZ2 six months earlier, so take these purported leaks with a heavy grain of salt.

Sony did not immediately reply to a request for comment.