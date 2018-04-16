Sony

First there was the Samsung Galaxy S9 and then there was the Huawei P20 Pro. Now it's Sony's turn to boldly claim that its phone camera is the most advanced there is.

The Xperia XZ2 Premium has the highest-reaching hardware specs of all three phones in its line. It follows the Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact announced this past February.

At first glance, the camera specs are a tangle of terms: "highest ISO 12800 sensitivity for video recording" and "ultra-high sensitivity 51200 for photos". That's just the tip of the iceberg, but if your mind's racing, don't worry.

What you really need to know is that the Xperia XZ2 Premium promises to take crystal clear photos from its dual-lens camera on the back, and ultra low-light photos and videos using technology only seen on DSLR cameras with interchangeable lenses.

The Xperia XZ2 Premium also has super slow-motion that captures video at a rate of 960fps. No big deal, right? The Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus can do that, too. But it is a big deal because Sony's phone shoots at a much higher resolution than the Galaxy S9 phones -- 1080p resolution versus 720p -- which means that the Xperia XZ2 Premium's super-slow video should be clearer and more detailed.

Here's one other thing to know. The dual camera, by the way, has one color lens and a monochrome lens. While it will have a dedicated black and white mode and a portrait mode (also known as the Bokeh effect that softly blurs the background to make the subject pop), Sony says these will roll out sometime in "Q3" to Sony's global markets, so sometime between June and September.

Xperia XZ2 Premium specs