Sony Xperia 1 enters preorder on Amazon for $1,000

Sarah Tew/CNET

If you've been eagerly anticipating Sony's recently announced flagship phone, the Xperia 1, your chance to click "preorder now" on Amazon is here -- though not if you were expecting it at a lower price than $1,000.

The new Galaxy S10 is $900, so $1,000 is relatively competitive for a flagship these days, but possibly not for a phone that we've said is "at best, entirely forgettable."

We spotted the news via 9to5Google, which also pointed out that Amazon's availability date of December 2019 is probably incorrect, since the phone's expected around June.

