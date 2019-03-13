CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Phones

Sony Xperia 1 enters preorder on Amazon for $1,000

The company's flagship now has a price.

01-sony-xperia-1-1
Sarah Tew/CNET

If you've been eagerly anticipating Sony's recently announced flagship phone, the Xperia 1, your chance to click "preorder now" on Amazon is here -- though not if you were expecting it at a lower price than $1,000.

The new Galaxy S10 is $900, so $1,000 is relatively competitive for a flagship these days, but possibly not for a phone that we've said is "at best, entirely forgettable." 

We spotted the news via 9to5Google, which also pointed out that Amazon's availability date of December 2019 is probably incorrect, since the phone's expected around June. 

See Sony Xperia 1 on Amazon

Disclosure: CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.   

Now playing: Watch this: Sony's newest 4K Xperia 1 phone aims to wow on cameras...
1:46
Next Article: Galaxy S10 Plus ceramic vs. glass: Which phone survived our drop test?