Sony WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones: $200 refurbished

Lexy Savvides/CNET

I literally just finished writing this ode to refurbished electronics when I spotted this deal: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Secondipity via eBay has the refurbished . That's the lowest price I've seen for these in any condition. Note: At this writing, the listing says "over 90% sold," so I'm not sure how long this will last.

Hang on, refurbished headphones? Actually, these are certified-refurbished, meaning they should arrive in good-as-new condition. They're also backed by a two-year warranty. So there's no real downside here, and quite a big upside: Sony's top-rated ANC 'phones sell new for $350.

OK, but how are they in real life? I once tested these very headphones at a refurb price of $218. Read that story to gauge my overall thoughts on the purchase. (Short version: Huge win.)

Meanwhile, read David Carnoy's WH-1000XM4 review if you're not yet familiar with the product. (Short version: They're phenomenal and one of the best headphones for 2021.)

Your thoughts?

Now playing: Watch this: Sony WH-1000XM4: The best noise-canceling headphone gets...

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow him on Facebook and Twitter. You can also sign up for deal texts delivered right to your phone. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and even more from hundreds of other online stores. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Answers live on our FAQ page.