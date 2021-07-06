Sony to host 'State of Play' event on Thursday, will show off Bethesda's Deathloop

Bethesda

Although Nintendo may have captured the spotlight on Tuesday with its surprise announcement of a new OLED-sporting Switch, Sony has some news of its own. In a blog post, the PlayStation-maker revealed that it will be hosting its next "State of Play" online event on Thursday, showing off roughly 30 minutes of "indie and third-party updates."

A new State of Play arrives this Thursday. Tune in for a Deathloop gameplay deep dive, plus lots of updates on indies and exciting third-party games. https://t.co/oCn4suuAuu pic.twitter.com/KCP0WfHGYX — PlayStation (@PlayStation) July 6, 2021

Nine minutes of the event will be taken up with a look at Bethesda's upcoming shooter Deathloop. Those hoping for more details on the next God of War, Horizon Forbidden West or the new PlayStation VR headset will, however, need to wait a bit longer.

Sony makes it clear in the post that this event won't cover any of those products, with the company instead advising fans to "stay tuned throughout the summer though, as we'll have more updates soon."

The broadcast will kick off at 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET) and will be streamed on Twitch and YouTube.