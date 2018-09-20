Sony to end PlayStation Vita production in Japan in 2019

Sarah Tew

Sony will reportedly cease production of its PlayStation Vita in Japan in 2019.

It also has no plans to produce a successor to the handheld gaming system, Sony Interactive Entertainment senior vice president Hiroyuki Oda told Famitsu at Tokyo Game Show 2018, as previously reported by Gematsu.

"Currently, we do not have any plans regarding a new handheld device," Oda told the Japanese outlet. "In Japan, we will manufacture PlayStation Vita until 2019. From there, shipping will end."

Sony didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on whether or not the US and Europe will follow suit.

In 2016, former CEO of SCEA Jack Tretton suggested that PS Vita -- which came out in Japan in 2011 and arrived in the US in 2012 -- simply came "too late." Since then however, Nintendo's more dynamic Switch has had massive success.

Sony has sold 16.04 million Vitas, in both its original form and the Slim refresh, in the eight years since its release, according to VGChartz. By contrast, Nintendo has sold 19.88 million Switches since March 2017.

Oda also revealed that the 20 games on PlayStation Classic, which was announced Wednesday, will differ between Japan and western regions. The currently announced games -- Final Fantasy VII, Jumping Flash, Ridge Racer Type 4, Tekken 3 and Wild Arms -- will be shared, but the other games will be selected based in their popularity in the region and how well it represents the PlayStation brand.

