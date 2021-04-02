Sony teases new Xperia announcement for April 14

Steve Hemmerstoffer/OnLeaks x Voice

Sony seems to be prepping for some new Xperia phones. As spotted by Droid-Life, the company's YouTube page has been updated to reflect a new banner that teases a "new product announcement" for April 14. Sony Mobile's official Facebook and Instagram pages have similarly posted teasers for the event.

The news is set to drop at 4:30 p.m. JST, which as Droid-Life notes, is 12:30 a.m. PT (3:30 a.m. ET) in the US.

The name for Sony's mobile efforts, recent rumors have suggested that the Xperia brand is prepping a new phone rumored to be called the Xperia 1 III. In January phone leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer revealed some details of the rumored upcoming device, with specs set to include a flat 6.5-inch 4K HDR OLED display, triple rear cameras -- including a periscope lens -- dual front speakers, 5G support and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The phone is also rumored to include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and 12GB of RAM with 256GB of storage (or 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage in a step-up configuration).