Sony starts Marvel-inspired production studio to turn games into movies, TV shows

Taking a page from the Marvel playbook, Sony Interactive Entertainment will make its own studio to takes its video games to the movie and TV screen.

PlayStation Productions is a new division of Sony Interactive Entertainment with the task of adapting PlayStation games into films and TV shows according to The Hollywood Reporter on Monday. Heading up the new studio will be Asad Qizilbash who was vice president of marketing for Sony Interactive Entertainment of America and overseeing it will be Shawn Layden, chairman of SIE Worldwide Studios.

This is not the first time a game company got involved with the production of the movies based on its games. Both Ubisoft and Activision Blizzard both created their own divisions dedicated to aiding in the adaption of their games, which ended up being Assassin's Creed and Warcraft respectively. However, having the game creators involved in the production did not help win over critics for both films.

The new PlayStation Productions will work with Sony Pictures for distribution of the new batch of movies and TV shows. There was no mention on whether the Uncharted film, which is still in production, will continue with Sony Pictures or make the jump to PlayStation Productions.