Sony skips E3 2020 despite upcoming PS5 launch

E3 is the world's biggest gaming convention, but for the second year in a row it won't feature a presence from PlayStation. Sony told GamesIndustry.biz that it won't be at E3 in June, which follows its absence at 2019's show. The company's abstaining from the show this year is more peculiar than last year since Sony plans to launch the PlayStation 5 console by the end of the year, and E3 has historically been a go-to for game giants like Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo to unveil or detail upcoming consoles.

But on the other hand, we can't be too greedy for new information. After all, Sony just gave us quite the humdinger at CES: the brand new PlayStation 5 logo.

The PS5 is scheduled to launch before the end of 2020, just like Microsoft's Xbox Series X. But we don't know how much it'll cost, what games it'll launch with or, unlike the Series X, what it looks like. With E3 now out, expect to see those details revealed at something like a State of Play event (the last of which, in December, brought news of a Resident Evil 3 remake and an Untitled Goose Game port).