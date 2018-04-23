Sony signs NBA star Steph Curry for TV, film, games and VR

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry may not be playing professional basketball anytime soon, but apparently he's got a backup career: The Hollywood Reporter, Variety and The Wrap report Monday that he's signed a wide-ranging, multiyear deal with Sony Pictures Entertainment.

According to those publications, Curry's got his own media company now -- Unanimous Media, where he'll be both CEO and chief creative officer -- and will be working on projects across the entertainment space. Not just film and TV, but also "partnerships, electronics, gaming and virtual reality."

Curry's films and TV projects will focus on "family, faith-based and sports storytelling," according to a statement. "Unanimous Media will further expand Curry's vision to create and disseminate inspirational and authentic stories to the world."

Sony Pictures confirmed the deal to CNET, providing this press release: