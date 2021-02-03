You might have struggled to get a PS5 since its launch in November, but Sony shipped 4.5 million units of its next-gen console in 2020. The number comes from the company's latest earnings report, and is similar to sales figures for the PS4 immediately after its 2013 launch.
This story will be updated shortly.
Discuss: Sony shipped 4.5 million PS5s in 2020
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.