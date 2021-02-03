Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos stepping down Golden Globes 2021 nominations SpaceX Starship SN9 explodes on landing Next stimulus check 'targets' payments Super Bowl 2021 ads Reddit and GameStop: What's next Uber to buy Drizly for $1.1 billion

Sony shipped 4.5 million PS5s in 2020

Producing the next-gen PlayStation has been challenging due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Listen
- 00:18