Sony says more PS5 consoles are on the way for preorder

The company apologizes after PlayStation 5 consoles sell out for preorder and says it'll release more "over the next few days."

Sony

Been having trouble preordering Sony's PlayStation 5 console? Well, you may soon have better luck. PS5 preorders sold out rapidly, after a number of retailers unexpectedly began offering them on Wednesday. But Sony says it'll release more of the consoles for preorder.

In a Saturday tweet, Sony said it would release the PS5s "over the next few days" and that retailers would provide specifics. The company also said more of the consoles would be available through the end of 2020.

The PlayStation 5 is scheduled to ship in the US on Nov. 12, at $400 for the digital-only version or $500 with Blu-ray. CNET's Dan Ackerman says that if you have good broadband and don't have a need for optical discs -- used games, Blu-ray movies, old PS4 games -- you should consider the digital-only PS5.

