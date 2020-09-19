Sony says more PS5 consoles are on the way for preorder

Sony

Been having trouble preordering Sony's PlayStation 5 console? Well, you may soon have better luck. PS5 preorders sold out rapidly, after a number of retailers unexpectedly began offering them on Wednesday. But Sony says it'll release more of the consoles for preorder.

In a Saturday tweet, Sony said it would release the PS5s "over the next few days" and that retailers would provide specifics. The company also said more of the consoles would be available through the end of 2020.

Let’s be honest: PS5 preorders could have been a lot smoother. We truly apologize for that.



Over the next few days, we will release more PS5 consoles for preorder – retailers will share more details.



And more PS5s will be available through the end of the year. pic.twitter.com/h1TaGsGBun — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 19, 2020

The PlayStation 5 is scheduled to ship in the US on Nov. 12, at $400 for the digital-only version or $500 with Blu-ray. CNET's Dan Ackerman says that if you have good broadband and don't have a need for optical discs -- used games, Blu-ray movies, old PS4 games -- you should consider the digital-only PS5.