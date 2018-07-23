Sony reveals world's highest-resolution phone-camera image sensor

Josep Lago / AFP/Getty Images

Sony announced Monday that it's designed the highest-resolution image sensor for phone cameras, offering 48 effective megapixels.

This increased pixel count allows for 8,000 x 6,000 photos and high-definition imaging even when an image is zoomed in, the company says.

Its 0.8 micron pixel size will work with a Quad Bayer color filter array to match the colors of the adjacent 2 x 2 pixels and avoid noisy, dim image quality when taking photos in low-light conditions.

Sony

"Original Sony exposure control technology and signal processing functionality are built into the image sensor, enabling real-time output and a superior dynamic range that is four times greater than conventional products," the company notes.

Sony plans to start shipping the sensors in September, at a price of 3,000 yen ($27).

If you're curious about Sony's recent phone offerings, CNET's Andrew Hoyle called its Xperia XZ2 Compact "the best small phone around" last month.