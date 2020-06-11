Sony just revealed its PS5 console: Here's what we know

Sony/ Screenshot by Lauren Routt/ CNET

At its Future of Gaming event Thursday, Sony gave viewers a look at the new PlayStation 5 console. The company showed off the upcoming PS5 at the end of the event next to the new DualSense controller that we debuted back in April. Sony also displayed a suite of gear like an HD camera, controller charging station media remote and Pulse 3D wireless headset. It's unclear at this time if the gear is bundled or optional to add.

The new PS5, which was also pictured laying on its side, is a futuristic white with black finish and blue highlights.

The next-gen console will have two versions: A standard model and a slimmer digital machine that's "discless." Though prices and release dates weren't given yet, but CNET's sister site Gamespot reported that the PS5 uses an SSD, and that game discs will support a capacity of up to 100 GB.

You can watch the reveal below:

Now playing: Watch this: Watch Sony reveal the PS5

The company discussed new titles for the new console, teasing titles like a sequel to Spider-man, Resident Evil VIII and Horizon: Forbidden West.

Sony had delayed the event after global protests erupted in response to the killing of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, while in police custody. Sony had initially planned to hold its event on June 4 despite the coronavirus pandemic, which shut down the annual E3 video game show this year.