Sony reportedly warns that the PS5 will be in short supply through 2022

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Looking for a PlayStation 5? The hunt to find one may not be getting easier any time soon. According to Bloomberg, Sony has told analysts following its recent earnings report that it is still struggling to get its supply to catch up with demand.

"I don't think demand is calming down this year and even if we secure a lot more devices and produce many more units of the PlayStation 5 next year, our supply wouldn't be able to catch up with demand," chief financial officer Hiroki Totoki said at the briefing according to the outlet.

In its April earnings, Sony revealed that it sold 7.8 million consoles through March 31 with the goal of selling at least 14.8 million units in its current fiscal year to beat the company's performance for the PlayStation 4 during its second year of availability.

Sony, like so many other companies from Ford to Qualcomm, has been impacted by the ongoing global chip shortage. In February President Joe Biden signed an executive order to look into the supply chain issues to try to find near-term fixes that his administration could take to mitigate risks.

First released last November, the PlayStation 5 remains in short supply with new console drops at retailers often selling out within minutes. Sony did not immediately respond to a request for comment.