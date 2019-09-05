Sony releases 40th anniversary Walkman at IFA

Sony has released a 40th anniversary Walkman at IFA on Thursday, tapping into the nostalgia of the cassette era. This doesn't mean tapes are back in, though; the Walkman will only have a "special cassette tape user interface and screensaver," and comes with Wi-Fi and Android for music streaming.
The Walkman is kitted out with 40th anniversary packaging and logos and a soft casing that was "inspired and pays homage to Sony's first portable cassette player."
It's got a 3.6-inch HD display, USB-C charging and a battery life of 26 hours. It also comes with access to the Walkman store for more music.
"Take a trip down memory lane with the 40th anniversary edition," Sony said.
Pricing in the US in unknown, but itll be available in Australia from December 2019 for AU$599.
Sony also unveiled the Xperia 5 at IFA, along with wireless headphones and in-ear headphones in five colors: red, black, green, orange and blue. Two other Walkmans were also announced, which will be available in January 2020.
IFA, a massive consumer technology showcase held annually in Berlin, Germany, is used by tech companies to unveil their latest products. It runs from Friday, Sept. 6, to Wednesday, Sept. 11.
