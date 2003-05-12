Sony puts price on Screenblast

Sony Pictures Digital said Monday that it developed a new subscription version of its Screenblast software, which lets people edit, enhance and share digital videos, photos or music files via the PC. People can sign up for a free limited membership or pay an introductory price of $49.95 annually for an enhanced service, which will be $89.95 a year regularly. With the for-fee service, people can create customized videos or photo albums and have the option to embed them into their Web site or Web log, for example. Last November, the Culver City, Calif.-based company started selling its Screenblast Movie Studio and Screenblast Music Studio in retail outlets nationwide, including Best Buy, CompUSA, Micro Center, Sony Style and Sony Gallery. The programs previously had been available only through download.