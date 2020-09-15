Sony pushes back against report that it's reducing PS5 production

Sony

Although we still don't know when exactly the PlayStation 5 will arrive, or how much the new console will cost, Sony pushed back Tuesday against a report that suggested it was facing production issues for the PS5.

"While we do not release details related to manufacturing, the information provided by Bloomberg is false," a Sony spokesperson said in a statement. "We have not changed the production number for PlayStation 5 since the start of mass production."

In a story published Monday, Bloomberg reported that Sony was facing production issues with the PlayStation 5's "custom-designed system-on-chip" resulting in the game maker cutting production by 4 million units. The outlet said that Sony still planned to produce 11 million new PS5s for its fiscal year.

Bloomberg did note that the lowered forecast was "only an estimate and could be revised again before the end of the fiscal year in March 2021."

Whereas rival Microsoft announced pricing and Nov. 10 release dates for its forthcoming Xbox Series S and Series X next-gen consoles last week, Sony has remained tight-lipped beyond a vague "holiday 2020" release. A Bloomberg analyst suspects pricing for the PS5 could start "below $400" for the disc-less model, with the Blu-ray equipped version running $449.

With the holidays quickly approaching, Sony is rumored to be revealing pricing and release details during an online event for the PS5 on Wednesday.