Sony PS5 vs. Microsoft Xbox Series X: Next-gen consoles power up

The two major living-room game console companies, Sony and Microsoft, will be fighting over whatever holiday shopping dollars you have -- or at least those that aren't already earmarked for a Nintendo Switch That's when we expect both the highly anticipated PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. We already know a bit about the PS5 and new Xbox -- a lot more about the Xbox than the PS5 -- thanks to deep dives recently offered by the companies but we're still missing critical facts including their prices, specific release dates and in the case of the PS5, games. And we still don't know what the PS5 will look like, beyond its logo.

Sony was slated to reveal more about the PS5 during a livestream in early June, but it was bumped due to protests over institutionalized racism and violence against black people in the US. Microsoft held the first of its Xbox 20/20 livestreams in early May to highlight upcoming games.

Complicating the availability situation is the possibility of higher-than-expected prices for the PS5 thanks to ongoing trade disputes and the continuing phone-driven shortage of memory and storage options. Plus there could conceivably be production delays resulting from steps being taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

This next chapter of the console wars may be especially important. Not because 8K video or ray-traced audio will be must-have features, but because the gaming landscape has become more complicated and fragmented since the last generation of boxes came out.

In addition to competing with PCs, consoles now face challenges from new hardware-free cloud gaming services such as Google Stadia and Nvidia GeForce Now, as well as Microsoft's own still-in-beta Project xCloud. To a lesser extent, they also compete for your time with mobile game-subscription services such as Apple Arcade.

Sarah Tew/CNET The most novel aspects I've heard about for the PS5 are related to the controller -- still unnamed, but my money's on DualShock 5, for obvious reasons. Sony has replaced rumble with more sensation-specific haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, which may deliver a much better gaming experience as long as developers opt to support them. Plus, it's got new speakers and a USB-C connection. The PS5 is jumping to solid-state storage, making it a better match for large game downloads. The only game confirmed for the PS5 right now is Godfall. On the downside, the PS5 has a relatively small 825GB SSD. Its NVMe SSD expansion slot is standard-ish, but because it needs to fit within specific space, thermal and power requirements, Sony will need to validate it, and we won't know until some time after launch what we can use or how much it will cost. Read our ongoing coverage of the PS5.

While the specs are quite different in places, ultimately we still don't know how many of them will translate into actual differences in experience. For example, it's tempting to say that the PS5's graphics processor is less powerful than the Xbox's because it's got fewer compute units and less arithmetic power (as measured by the floating-point operations performance spec, aka TFLOPS).

But the two platforms have different hardware and software architectures, so you don't know how the components will affect their respective performance or visual quality, or where tradeoffs will hit hardest. For instance, maybe the Xbox needs more CUs because it offloads a lot more to the GPU, or balances the resources differently between the two.

No matter how it balances out, though, they've both taken a big leap in power over their predecessors. They're based around roughly similar AMD Zen 2-architecture processors plus AMD Radeon Navi-generation graphics processors with 16GB memory. They both support ray-tracing, decompression acceleration, whizzy new proprietary SSD implementations and a whole lot more. Toss in backwards compatibility with older games (which gain a lift from the faster hardware and technologies like Microsoft's HDR reconstruction), and all of this adds up to the PS5 and Xbox Series X promising noticeably better visual quality, faster frame rates and generally speedier operation than before.

As always, however, the games drive much of the real interest, and while we finally received a rundown from Microsoft about the biggest titles for the Xbox Series X, we've only heard about a few for the PS5. And price will be key, too, not just for the boxes but for the ancillary add-ons; for instance, the Xbox's 1TB SSD storage add-on uses a proprietary design, which may make it more expensive than we'd like. Right now, most educated guesses place the price at about $500 for both the Xbox and PS5 -- it's likely they'll be the same in order to compete with each other.