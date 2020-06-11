Sony PS5 reveal: New design announced, Spider-Man and all the other trailers shown

Sony

Sony's calling in its friendly neighborhood Spider-Man to help launch its next generation PlayStation 5 video game console later this year.

The company announced a new game, called Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales will launch alongside its new PS5 console in time for the holiday shopping season, Sony said. The game will on Morales, a mixed-race character at the center of the hit 2019 movie, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse.

The announcement was part of an event Sony held on June 11 to discuss new titles for planned for the PS5. The company had delayed the event after protests erupted around the world in response to the killing of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, while in police custody.

The games were shown alongside the new look for the device, which is tall and thin, is colored white on its front and back, with blue light and black accent colors on its sides. The company said it will reveal a price and launch date for the PS5 later. The company also said there will be a discless "all digital" version, which had been reported about since 2012.

Thursday's event is the latest planned by Sony and Microsoft ahead of the launch of their respective PlayStation 5 and upcoming Xbox Series X consoles. The new devices, which are the first major new consoles since the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One were released in 2013.

Microsoft has another event planned for July, when it plans to show off new games from its own development studios -- including 343 Industries, makers of the hit Halo space combat series and its newest title, Halo Infinite. Sony's said it has more events planned, but hasn't yet said when they'll be.

Sony/Screenshot by CNET

PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan touted Thursday's event as a first look at games that'll be made for the console. It was to be held entirely online and last about an hour.

"Today's the day that we've been looking forward to for years where we get to show you just some of the games that demonstrate our belief that PlayStation 5 marks the biggest generational transition our industry has yet seen," Ryan said as the video stream began.

Many of the games Sony showed were build by its game studios, including Insomniac Games, which made Spider-Man.

Here's all the games Sony's announced so far:

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

By Insomniac Games

Now playing: Watch this: Sony debuts PS5 trailer for Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Grand Turismo 7



By Polyphony Digital

Godfall



By Counterplay

Demon's Souls Remake

By From Software





GhostWire: Tokyo



From Bethesda

Upgraded Grand Theft Auto V

By Rockstar Games

Project Athia

By Square Enix

Rachet & Clank: Rift Apart



By Insomniac Games

Returnal



By House Marque

Stray



By Annapurna Interactive

Sackboy: A Big Adventure



By Sumo Digital

Destruction AllStars

By Lucid Games

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

By Ember Labs

Goodbye Volcano High



By Ko_Op Games

Resident Evil 8



By Capcom

Now playing: Watch this: A first look at Resident Evil 8 appears at PS5 event

NBA 2K21



By 2K

Rewatch



You can watch a recording of the event at CNET's and GameSpot's YouTube channels below:





Read more: Best free games right now for Xbox, Stadia, PlayStation, PCs and Nintendo Switch