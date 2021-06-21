Prime Day: Best deals on Fire, Ring, Apple Watch, AirPods Pro The Cheapskate's favorite Prime Day deals Target's rival sale Walmart's competing sale Windows 11 IRS child tax credit portal
Sony Prime Day headphone deals: $102 off excellent WH-1000XM4 and more

The highly rated Sony WH-1000XM4 is down to $248, its new lowest price. And we're also seeing a few other Sony headphones with nice discounts.

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day 2021, CNET's guide on everything you need to know and how to make sure you get the best deal.

Sony's excellent noise-canceling headphones were on sale for $278 during the 2020 holidays and that price returns sporadically. But they're now $248 for Prime Day, a new low by $30. You do need to be a Prime member to get these discounts. And note that for Prime Day there are also a few decent deals on other Sony headphones if you don't want to spend that much on the WH-1000XM4.

Note that the WH-1000XM4 were released last summer and probably won't get an upgrade till next summer.

Sony WH-1000XM4: $248

$102 off
This is Sony's current flagship noise-canceling headphone and it's great for working from home, with excellent sound for music listening and improved performance for voice calling, with multipoint Bluetooth pairing (you can pair with two devices, such as your computer and a smartphone, simultaneously). Read our Sony WH-1000XM4 review.

$248 at Amazon

Sony WF-SP800N: $78

$120 off
This is the lowest price we've seen for Sony's true-wireless noise-canceling sports model, the WF-SP800N earbuds. Funnily enough, I wrote at the end of my mostly positive review that I'd like to see them more in the $160-$175 range. Well, in red, they're down to $78 ($88 for black or blue).

These aren't quite the WF-1000XM3 earbuds with a water-resistant body -- they're missing Sony's QN1e processor -- but there's still a lot to like about them, including excellent sound, solid noise cancellation and good call quality. They're definitely a significant upgrade over the WF-SP700N model, which came out in 2018, and their "arcs" (sports fins) lock the buds in your ears. Just make sure you get a tight seal from one of the included sets of ear tips or else both the sound and noise canceling will be lackluster. Read our Sony WF-SP800N review.

$130 at Amazon

Sony WH-CH710N: $78

$122 off
The Sony WH-CH710N is Sony's entry-level noise-canceling headphone. It's not a good deal at its list price of $200, but it's a lot more enticing at $78, its new low price by $10. We haven't done a full review of this model but I have tried it. It sounds decent, though not great. And the same goes for the noise-canceling and voice-calling performance. But a lot people seem to like it.

$78 at Amazon

Sony WH-XB900N: $118

$132 off
The Sony WH-XB900N isn't as good as the WH-1000XM4, but it's still a very good noise-canceling headphone, particularly if you like bass. It hit this price last December but it is the lowest price we've seen for these headphones. We're also seeing a bundle that includes a power bank (external battery) and a case for $120, so check that deal out as well.

$118 at Amazon
