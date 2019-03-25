Sony PlayStation State of Play event: How to watch

Sony

Sony announced last week it would be taking a page from Nintendo and Microsoft by launching its own reveal event. Today, March 25, at 2 p.m. PT, the company is holding its first State of Play event and says it will be holding more of these events throughout 2019 to talk about the latest game releases for PlayStation as well as what's coming to PlayStation VR.

You have a few options for how to watch, with streams on most major platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, Twitch and YouTube.

Though it is Sony's first such live show, it's only fitting the company would take this route as Nintendo has its Nintendo Direct and Microsoft already gives out updates during its Inside Xbox shows.

