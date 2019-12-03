Sony Playstation gets Guinness World Record for best-selling console brand

James Martin/CNET

This day 25 years ago -- Dec. 3, 1994 -- Sony's original PlayStation hit stores in Japan and kicked off a seismic shift that earned it a Guinness World Record on Tuesday.

"We're thrilled to be certified as the best-selling home video game console brand ever, with over 450 million units sold across the original PlayStation, PS2, PS3, and PS4 as of Nov. 7, according to @GWR," PlayStation tweeted with a photo of Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan and former CEO Ken Kutaragi.

— PlayStation (@PlayStation) December 3, 2019

"Starting from a humble beginning as an upstart within Sony, Ken Kutaragi and team delivered on a vision to elevate video games as a form of entertainment that everyone could enjoy, and to make a platform for game developers to express their creativity," Ryan wrote in a blog post marking the anniversary. "The original PlayStation sold 100,000 units in Japan on its first day and went on to become the first-ever home console to surpass 100 million units sold globally."

