A little more than 24 hours after Microsoft debuts the new Xbox, Sony gets its chance to strike back. The company's PlayStation event is slated for Monday, Monday, June 12, 6 p.m. PT (9 p.m. ET) -- and you can watch it right here.

On one level, Sony has nothing to prove. The PlayStation 4 has outsold the Xbox One by two to one -- about 55 million units sold to 26 million, respectively, as of last March. (Newcomer Nintendo Switch, though, is selling hot out of the gate.) And the company's first foray into virtual reality, the PlayStation VR, seems like a qualified success, with more than a million units sold. But how the next-gen Project Scorpio version of the Xbox compares to Sony's similarly beefed up PS4 Pro -- released late last year -- has yet to be seen.

With new hardware unlikely, then, expect Sony to keep the focus squarely on the games. Our sister site GameSpot reports that Sony will be featuring at least 30 titles at E3 when the show floor opens on Tuesday. For the press conference, expect a spotlight on PlayStation exclusives, including God of War, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, Days Gone and Detroit: Become Human.

Another definite is PS4-exclusive Spider-Man, which will also double as a promo for the new Marvel movie coming from Sony Pictures next month. (Say it with me: Synergy.)

You can watch the full press conference streamed in the window above from GameSpot. It starts at 6 p.m. PT (9 p.m. ET) on Monday, June 12.

Note: The stream may contain profanity, digital violence and other adult-oriented NSFW content. Viewer discretion is advised.

