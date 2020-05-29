Sony PlayStation 5 games reveal event June 4: How to watch

Sony

The coronavirus pandemic may have shut down the annual E3 video game show this year, but Sony's still planning to hold events to discuss its upcoming PlayStation 5 video game console before the launch this fall.

The latest will be a video game reveal, slated for June 4. The event, which PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan touted as a first look at games that'll be made for the console, will be held entirely online and will last about an hour.

"The games coming to PS5 represent the best in the industry from innovative studios that span the globe," Ryan said when announcing the event. "Studios, both larger and smaller, those newer and those more established, all have been hard at work developing games that will showcase the potential of the hardware."

Sony said more events will occur after its June showcase.

When



Sony's event starts June 4 at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET.

Where

It'll be streamed live on Twitch and YouTube.

What we can expect

Sony appears to understand some fans were disappointed with a gaming showcase Microsoft held in early May. That event, which was billed as a first opportunity to see gameplay for titles coming to the upcoming Xbox Series X, was criticized as mostly being a collection of trailers rather than a look at what it'll be like to play new games. Microsoft has another event planned for July, when it plans to show off new games from its own development studios -- including 343 Industries, makers of the hit Halo space combat series and its newest title, Halo Infinite.