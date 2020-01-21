Sony PlayStation 4 gets YouTube TV just as it loses Vue service

Sarah Tew/CNET

YouTube TV, a cord-cutter-friendly live TV streaming service designed to replace traditional cable TV, is now available on PlayStation 4 consoles. The move comes a week before Sony's own such service, PlayStation Vue, is due to close down.

YouTube TV's tweet announcing the debut of the service declares that the PS4 controller is now "your new TV remote". It should be noted that users are also able to use third-party remotes or a universal remote from the likes of Logitech to control their consoles.

Consider this your new TV remote: 🎮



YouTube TV is now available on PS4: https://t.co/nxzEx8AVpV pic.twitter.com/Goodsm3Df4 — YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) January 21, 2020

Google's YouTube TV service offers streaming of over 70 channels including locals like ABC, CBS and PBS, as well as a cloud DVR with unlimited storage, for $50 a month. Its combination of channels and features for the price makes it CNET's Editor's Choice among premium live TV services, beating out the likes of FuboTV, AT&T TV Now and Hulu with Live TV.

Sony announced it was closing down its PS Vue service in October, citing the expensive content costs of the "highly competitive Pay TV industry".