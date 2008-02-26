Sony NV-U73T and NV-U83T available in stores now

Today, Sony announced the immediate retail and online availability of its Sony NV-U73T and Sony NV-U83T portable navigation systems. Announced back at CES 2008, both models focus on safety and have text-to-speech technology, nearly 5 million points of interest with branded icons and preloaded maps of the United States and Canada. They're equipped with SiRF StarIII GPS chips, but the units also have a feature called Position Plus that includes pressure, gyro, and acceleration sensors, which should provide for more accurate positioning even when driving through tunnels and in between tall buildings. In addition, you can perform certain functions with just the swipe of your finger, and there's a dual-view mode that will show a 3D rendition of complicated intersections.

As the flagship model, the Sony NV-U83T also has integrated Bluetooth for hands-free calling and a 4.8-inch, 16:9 ratio touch screen, while the NV-U73T has a 4.3-inch screen. They can be had for $400 and $300, respectively.