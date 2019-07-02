Sony makes last minute swap, adds Detroit: Become Human to July’s PS Plus games

Quantic Dream

Subscribers to Sony's PS Plus service receive free PS4 games each month. For July, the company did a last minute swap that may frustrate sports fans.

Sony updated its July PS Plus free games blog post Tuesday to include Detroit: Become Human digital deluxe edition instead of the previously announced Pro Evolution Soccer 2019. Horizon Chase Turbo will remain as the second freebie for the month.

We’re making a swap to the PS Plus games lineup for July 2019. Learn more here: https://t.co/CyHqz961O6 pic.twitter.com/FVbtQcBeaJ — PlayStation (@PlayStation) July 2, 2019

The first blog post for the PS Plus free games for July was on June 26, which is normally around the time of the month Sony announces the next month's games. A sudden change is not a normal move for the PlayStation maker. Sony didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on the swap.

PS Plus is Sony's subscription service for its PlayStation consoles and handhelds priced at $9.99 a month or $59.99 for 12 months. Subscriptions include access to online multiplayer, cloud storage for saves, discounts on games in the PlayStation Store and free PS4 games every month.

The deluxe edition of Detroit: Becomes Human includes the 2018 award-winning adventure game developed by Quantic Dream along with the developer's previously released game, Heavy Rain.

Both Detroit: Become Human and Horizon Chase Turbo will be available to PS Plus subscribers until August 5.